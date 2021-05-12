It’s one down, two to go on high school graduation ceremonies.
Catholic High of Pointe Coupee held its commencement exercises on Saturday, May 8, at St. Mary Catholic Church.
Within the next week, the 2021 graduates from False River Academy and Livonia High School/STEM Magnet Academy will have their moment in the spotlight.
On Friday, May 14, graduates from False River Academy will walk in the school’s 50th commencement ceremony, which begins at 6 p.m.
Each graduate will have six reserved seats on the floor. Seating also will be allowed in the balcony.
Everyone in attendance must wear a mask.
FRA, which began in 1969 with 10th graders, sent off its first seniors in 1971.
On Thursday, May 20, graduates from Livonia and STEM will be the first class to walk in commencement ceremonies at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge.
The ceremony will begin at 6 p.m.
Graduate entry opens at 4:30 p.m. Family/guest entry opens at 5 p.m.
Each graduate can bring up to 40 guests. All guests, including children, must have a ticket for admission.
No one is permitted on the floor of the facility except for the graduates, per LSU regulations.
A live stream will be provided by the Pointe Coupee Parish School Board.
Noisemakers and balloons are prohibited per venue guidelines.
Graduates will dismiss at the lower southeast entry for gown collection and diploma pickup.
Under the guidelines based on the most recent executive order from Gov. John Bel Edwards, the event will allow 75 percent capacity of the fixed spectator seating, as well as 75 percent of the net occupiable floor areas.
Everyone in the building will be required to wear masks.
Parking will be near the Athletic Administration Building parking lot (Lot 101) on North Stadium Drive. Graduates will enter at the lower southwest entry, while guests and family will enter through the upper southeast and upper southwest entries.
The handicap entrance is at the lower southwest elevator entry to the upper level.