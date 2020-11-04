Elections for justice of the peace in three Pointe Coupee Parish districts gave two incumbents four more years in office, while one district will have a new justice on board.
Voters re-elected Claiborne Ashford of District 8 and Kevin “Gizmo” St. Cyr Sr. of District 12, while Brett Aguillard won the post for District 5.
Aguillard drew 773 votes (83 percent) to defeat Crystal Guillory, who tallied 160 votes for District 5, which covers the Ventress area.
Ashford, a longtime District 8 justice, won with 522 votes (64 percent) against Gloria Harris, who received 296 votes.
In District 12, St. Cyr notched 562 votes (62 percent) to defeat Justin Deville, who finished with 339 votes.
Districts 8 and 12 cover the New Roads area.
Justices of the peace who went unopposed were Chuck Lemoine in District 1, Sharon Carroll Hebert in District 2 (Batchelor), George “Doll Baby” Molex III in District 3 (Morganza), Mark Aguillard in District 4 (Jarreau), J. Randy Guidroz in District 9 (Ventress) and Arleen Zito in District 11 (New Roads).