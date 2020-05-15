NEW ROADS -- Two Pointe Copuee Parish residents died from the coronavirus, according to an update from Ty Chaney, chief investigator for parish coroner Dr. Harry Kellerman
An 87-year-old African American female and a 90-year-old white female both died May 14. The 87-year-old died at Our Lady of the Lake Regioal Medical Center in Baton Rouge and the other died at Pointe Coupee Healthcare Nursing Home, according to the report from the Coroner's Office.
The 87-year-old was also a resident of Pointe Coupee Healthcare, according to the report.
The death toll rose to 19 after the two lastet casualties.