Two weather-related auto accidents occurred during a stretch of a few hours Monday afternoon in the northern end of Pointe Coupee Parish, according to Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux.
A wreck around 6 p.m. in Innis ejected a motorist whose vehicle skidded on the icy roadway along La. 1. The driver was taken by Acadian Ambulance to an area hospital.
Earlier in the afternoon, a vehicle overturned into a ditch along the same roadway, near Lettsworth. The driver escaped with only minimal injuries, Thibodeaux said.
“What we saw today shows why people shouldn’t be driving on icy roads,” he said.
The accidents occurred in a corridor between Batchelor and Marksville, where roads accumulated one of the largest amounts of ice, according to the National Weather Service.
“That area was hit very hard with ice,” he said. “They were iced yesterday evening before any other area.”
Icy conditions could persist throughout most of Tuesday and perhaps carry onto Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures may inch a few degrees about freezing Tuesday, but it may not be enough to fully melt the icy roadways.
Temperatures are expected to plunge back into the mid-20s Tuesday night.
“Unless it’s an absolute emergency, we’re asking people to stay off the road at all costs,” Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said. “Every roadway is iced, and tires in our region are not designed to travel over ice, so we’re asking people to use extreme caution and only travel if it’s an emergency.”