A U.S. 190 overlay project will affect traffic near La. 415, according to the state Department of Transportation and Development.
From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., beginning Saturday, Aug. 1, the inside westbound lane of U.S. 190 will be closed, said Keith Palermo, area engineer with DOTD District 61.
The closure will be La. 1145 to 1,500 feet east of the U.S. 190 overpass at La 415, Palermo said.
This closure is needed to repair the concrete cap in the median of U.S. 190, he said.
Permit load restrictions will be up to 10 feet wide; anything over that width, the transporter should contact the DOTD permit office, Palermo said.