Pointe Coupee Parish is among 26 parishes where Hurricane Delta victims can receive emergency food assistance as part of a program approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry.
The Disaster Household Distribution (DHD) Temporary Emergency Food Program (TEFAP) will last until Oct. 31 or until the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (DSNAP) is activated.
“The widespread impact of the storm and the power outages impacting retail operations has caused a great need for our citizens,” Agriculture Secretary Mike Strain said.
“This USDA approval of emergency food allows those in parishes impacted by the storm to immediately receive food from their local food banks without having to complete the usual application for eligibility.”
Officials expect around a quarter of a million people to be fed over the next three weeks or so.
Other eligible parishes include: Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Catahoula, Concordia, East Feliciana, Evangeline, Grant, Iberia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, LaSalle, Morehouse, Pointe Coupee, Rapides, St. Helena, St. Landry, St. Martin, Vermillion, Vernon, West Feliciana, and Winn.
Food banks in the affected parishes will provide drive-through and pickup points.
Food packages will contain 25 pounds of canned goods, fruit, vegetables, protein, and other pantry staples such as flour, pasta, and rice.
DHD will not operate in any area where DSNAP is in effect.