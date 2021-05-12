A “Bring Back Louisiana” vaccination event is scheduled for Wednesday, May 19, at New Roads City Hall.
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be administered from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the vacant lot across from City Hall, 211 Main St.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A “Bring Back Louisiana” vaccination event is scheduled for Wednesday, May 19, at New Roads City Hall.
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be administered from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the vacant lot across from City Hall, 211 Main St.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
The coronavirus vaccines have been hailed as a "light at the end of the tunne" that will bring finality to the ongoing pandemic. Millions of Americans plan to take the vaccination, but many others are skeptical and may opt against it.