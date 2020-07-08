VENTRESS – A Ventress man died in a single-vehicle accident along La. 413 early Sunday morning, according to Louisiana State Police Troop A.
The crash claimed the life of Robert Major, 66, according to Trooper Taylor Scrantz, public information officer.
The accident occurred west of La. 414.
Major was traveling westbound on La. 413 in a 2005 Toyota Tacoma, Scrantz said.
For reasons still under investigation, the Toyota ran off the roadway to the left and struck a utility pole, he said.
After striking the utility pole, the Toyota overturned.
Major was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries, Scrantz said.
He was pronounced dead on the scene, he said.
As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Major for analysis, the trooper said.