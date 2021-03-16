Vinnie Bullara knows football coaches use the X’s and O’s to build successful teams.
But the new head coach at Catholic High of Pointe Coupee also looks to building successful young men.
“We have what we call the Agape Brotherhood where it’s about building unity and a family,” he said Wednesday, one day after it was announced he was stepping up for offensive coordinator/assistant head coach.
“These guys support each other in everything we do,” he said. “That guy knows that the other guy has his back. The kids care about what we are doing and have a great work ethic.”
The Catholic-PC principal, Jason Chauvin, announced Tuesday that Bullara will become football coach and athletic director.
Bullara will replace David Simoneaux, who will be leaving Catholic-PC at the end of the spring semester to become head football coach at Catholic High in Baton Rouge.
“Coach Bullara has a tremendous rapport with students, faculty, administration and parents. We are excited to embark on the next chapter of Hornet athletics,” Chauvin said.
“For the past three years, Coach Bullara has assisted in developing our football program into a Louisiana powerhouse,” Chauvin said.
Bullara planned to meet with his team Wednesday, but said he talked so some athletes as he saw them at school when the news was announced.
“We’ve got some big shoes to fill,” Bullara told The Banner on Tuesday. “Coach Simoneaux has created an incredible culture and incredible foundation.
“It’s a blessing for all of us,” he said. ““I’m definitely humbled and excited to continue that tradition.”
Bullara said he knows the competitive nature of District 5-1A.
“One great thing, I love this district. You talk to coaches on any level and there is great football all over the area,’ he said with Opelousas Catholic, St. Edmund and Sacred Heart always being playoff contenders.
“Our district is as good football as you will find in the state.”
To compete with those teams, Bullara has a one-word answer.
“Preparation. We’ve got guys who play both ways, so we have to prepare all of our players.
“We don’t have the luxury of having our whole offense come to the sidelines; some of them have to play defense.
“In Class 1A football, anybody’s number can get called at any time,” Bullara said. “Freshmen don’t stand around. We don’t have time for that.”
Catholic-PC has built its success on controlling the ball and controlling the ball.
“That’s why we run what we run. It is very systematic. You cover a lot of scenarios.
“You train for that; we work hard in the summer. We preach mental and physical toughness.”
“I think one of the things when I left a head coach/AD position to come here was I got on Coach Simoneaux’s page and never overstepped that boundary,” Bullara said.
“I probably will let them know that Coach Simoneaux and I do things a lot alike. There won’t be much of a difference.”
Prior to joining the Catholic-PC staff, Bullara served as head football coach and athletic director at Westminster Christian Academy.
In four years, he compiled a 17-26 record. In 2016, Westminster reached the Division IV quarterfinals, where they lost to Catholic-PC 42-27.
Bullara also coached at Christian Life, Acadiana Prep and St. Thomas More.