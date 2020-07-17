NEW ROADS – Virtual learning may account for more than half of the teaching process during the upcoming school year, based on responses from the parental survey the Pointe Coupee Parish School Board conducted.
The latest results show 50 percent of the 2,512 students may opt for a virtual instruction format, Superintendent Kim Canezaro told the Pointe Coupee Parish School Board during its executive committee meeting Thursday.
The school board has ended the survey, but officials are trying to reach parents who have not yet filled the survey either by online access or mail.
Board members will adopt the official plan for the next school year during the regular meeting Thursday, July 23.
The virtual format will serve as official classroom study, rather than “refresher” courses students took by option after the 2019-20 school year abruptly ended after the statewide school closure Gov. John Bel Edwards issued March 13.
“The assignments will be there, and you can’t just automatically pass,” Canezaro said. “This is going to be real school and not just virtual studies.”
Parents will have the option of moving their children from face-to-face settings to virtual learning, but not the other way around, due to the classroom configurations to comply with social distancing.
The virtual school could benefit parents in another way, board member Chad Aguillard said.
“This could help parents because they can sit down and watch the lesson, and they can help emphasize doing what is taught,” he said.
All schools statewide – public, private and parochial – must comply with the regulations the state Department of Education recommended Monday and approved by the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education rubberstamped late Tuesday.
The mandate requires face masks for students in grades 3-12, while pre-kindergarten through 2nd grade to wear them as long as they can tolerate them.
Students will also be required to wash hands every two hours.
Classrooms will be limited to 25 percent capacity in Phase 2 and 50 percent in Phase 3.
The BESE decision serves as a mandate that could lead to action against school systems that do not comply.
“The further you veer from the BESE guidelines, the more you risk the chance of a litigation if a student gets sick,” Canezaro said. “This is going to be a school year like no other.
Lunchroom process will vary from campus to campus and grade levels. All lunchroom areas must disinfect when students finish eating.
“Staffing will be the issue there,” Canezaro said. “It’s going to look different for every campus, based on how many students are in face-to-face learning and how many children we’re going to have.”
The school system has received 19 resumes for teachers in the virtual academy, which could become a major part school system landscapes.
Board member Frank Aguillard believes virtual learning will remain a component for education and will likely grow over the years.
“With more and more parents taking advantage of virtual schools, we have an opportunity here to get this right and get our virtual academy up and running,” he said. “Hopefully, we can recruit with our program.”