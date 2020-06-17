Special to The Banner
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program is reopening its New Roads office, according to Laura Holmes, site coordinator for Pointe Coupee VITA.
The VITA program will prepare free federal and state tax returns for people who generally make $56,000 or less, Holmes said.
VITA will work with clients from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays at the Housing Authority of New Roads event center, 151 Cherry St., New Roads.
State and federal tax deadlines are July 15.
Help will be provided only by appointment; no walk-ins or drop-offs will be accepted. To make an appointment, call 2-1-1.
The only people that will be allowed are the taxpayer, spouse and facilitators for disabled or non-English speaking clients.
Face protection is required.
Material to be brought are Social Security or ITIN cards for everyone on the return, all income, deduction and expense documents, Form 1095-A for marketplace health insurance; state credit information including homeowners’ insurance declaration page.