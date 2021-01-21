For the 11th year, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program will prepare free federal and state income tax returns in New Roads for qualified people, according to a news release.
Generally, people with household incomes of $57,000 or less qualify, the release said.
The assistance will be available on Mondays and Tuesday, beginning Jan. 18 through April 13 at the Holy Church of God in Christ Annex, 1324 St. Mary St., New Roads.
Appointments are required by calling 2-1-1.
To follow COVID-19 protocols, no walk-in clients will be accepted. The only persons who can come are the client, a spouse, the facilitator for disabled clients or interpreter for non-English speakers.
Face coverings are required.
From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, there will be only drop-off and pick-up of materials. It should take no more than 20 minutes.
Clients will fill out the intake form, answer questions and provide documents for copying. Returns will be completed another day.
VITA will call the client and schedule another appointment when the tax return is ready for pick up.
From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, VITA will prepare returns, which should take 30 minutes to 2 hours, depending on the complexity of the return.
Clients will fill out Intake form, answer questions and provide documents. Returns usually will be completed, reviewed, discussed with and provided to client that day. For joint returns, both spouses must be present.
Clients should bring the following:
• A photo ID for the taxpayer and spouse.
• Social Security, ATIN or ITIN cards for everyone claimed on return.
• All income, deduction, credit and expense forms (including for LA credits)
• Form 1095-A for Marketplace health insurance.