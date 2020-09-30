The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 3 presidential election – in person or by mail – is Oct. 5, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.
The deadline to register to vote through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is Oct. 13.
Early voting will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, to Tuesday, Oct. 27. There will be no voting on Sunday, Oct. 18, or Sunday, Oct. 25.
The deadline to request an absentee-by-mail ballot is 4:30 p.m. Oct. 30.
The application can be requested online through the Secretary of State Office’s Voter Portal or in writing through the Pointe Coupee Parish Registrar of Voters Office at the parish Courthouse, 211 E. Main St., New Roads.
The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, contact Registrar Shanika Olinde at (225) 638-5537.
The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted mail ballot is 4:30 p.m. Nov. 2.