All four Pointe Coupee Parish fire protection millage renewals drew the approval of voters in their respective districts on the Oct. 12 ballot.
The millages were necessary to maintain fire protection services in the respective districts. Failure of the millages would have led to much slower response times and a spike in property insurance.
Here are the totals in their respective districts:
DISTRICT 1—For Fire District 1, 445 voters (67 percent) approved the millage while 218 opposed the renewal for the district centered in Batchelor. Voters renewed a 2.99-mill ad valorem tax that will generate an estimated $287,849 per year. Collection will begin in 2021 and continue through 2030.
DISTRICT 2 – Continuation of the 3.81-mill tax in Fire District 2, centered in Morganza, passed with 378 votes (65 percent) in favor, while 204 (35 percent) opposed. The millage will funnel $114,834 annually.
Voters in Fire District 2 also voted to continue a special tax of 1.35 mills – $40,689 per year – to cover the costs that involve emergency rescue. A total of 393 voters (68 percent) approved the measure and 185 opposed. Collection will begin in 2021 and continue through 2030.
DISTRICT 3 – In the Ventress area, 1,341 voters (68 percent) approved renewal of the 2.97-mill Fire District 3 tax that will funnel an estimated $213,155 per year for 10 years for facilities, purchasing of trucks and emergency equipment.
Voters also gave the green light to a special 3-mill tax, with 1,326 (67 percent in favor) and 636 (32 percent) in opposition. The millage will generate an estimated $213,303 annually to cover maintenance of facilities, purchase of fire trucks and emergency rescue equipment, along with specialized rescue tools and life-saving equipment. Collection will begin in 2020 and continue through 2029.
DISTRICT 4 – In the Livonia/Fordoche area, a total of 1,446 voters (70 percent) in District 4 approved renewal – and 6l5 (30 percent) – opposed a 10.91-mill property tax that will bring in an estimated $865,970 for maintenance of the fire protection facilities, purchase of trucks and other firefighting and emergency equipment and other fire rescue expenses. Collection will begin in 2020 and continue through 2029.
DISTRICT 5 – For Fire District 5 in the New Roads area, a 5-mill property tax was approved by voters, with 2,202 (70 percent) in favor and 933 (30 percent) against the measure. It will pump $1,055,445 into the district for costs related to purchase of trucks, equipment, obtaining water for fire purposes, among costs related to fire protection. Collection will begin in 2021 and continue through 2030.