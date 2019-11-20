A festive atmosphere will prevail at the area near
City Hall – and much of it will take place before sunrise.
WAFB comes to New Roads for its daily “9 News This Morning” telecast, which will originate from the
pavilion area near City Hall.
Anchors Matt Williams and Lauren Westbrook will
be on hand for the event, along with weathercaster Dianne Deaton, Johnny Ayshen and Liz Koh.
The broadcast will feature public officials from Pointe Coupee Parish, along with the City of New Roads.
In addition, the event will highlight schools, “Holiday Market at the Mill” and other features.
The public is invited to attend.