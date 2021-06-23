A national food delivery service will make its way to New Roads soon.
Waitr is set to debut in the area as it continues to expand its footprint across Louisiana.
The delivery service allows customers to get their food order through an app.
As part of the process, the customer creates an account, chooses a restaurant, browses the menu, selects the order and submits the order with a credit card. The app also can be used for carryout orders.
Customers can place orders the Waitr app.
Waitr is looking to hire contract drivers in the New Roads area.
For more information, or to apply, go online to waitrapp.com.