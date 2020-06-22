BATON ROUGE – A move in the wrong direction in the battle against coronavirus prompted Gov. John Bel Edwards keep Louisiana under Phase 2 COVID-19 restrictions for 28 days.
“We all need to do a better job,” he said during a briefing Monday at the State Capitol. “Some hoped or believed this virus would go away once we got to summer, but that’s not going to happen – we have a new normal, whether we like it or not.”
Edwards made the announcement on the heels of Monday case totals which exceeded 50,000 and a death toll that eclipsed the 3,000 mark. The total of 50,239 cases put Louisiana in the top 15 in the nation.
The extension also came the same day the number of hospitalized patients reached 630 – the most since June 2 and an increase of 90 over the last 10 days.
“That’s the number that concerns me most,” Edwards said. “It’s not a precipice that affects the capacity we need to deliver hospital care, but it’s a trend in the wrong direction that we need to stop so we don’t get close to lacking capacity to provide care in hospitals.”
Unlike previous increases, the current spike came from community gathering rather than congregate setting such as nursing homes.
Louisiana is among 23 states in which cases have increased since Memorial Day. Most of those cases have come in the southern region, extending from Texas eastward into the Carolinas.
The latest upticks have occurred among young people, according to contact tracing that showed more than 100 cases in the Tigerland area near LSU, as well as some areas in New Orleans.
The cases in those areas also coincide with a hike in the number of COVID patients 29 and younger.
Young adults have been the most resistant among age groups for adherence to mitigation measures outlined by the White House and the CDC, Edwards said
“They’re more hesitant to follow restrictions because they know they’re not in the same risks of following regulations seen across the country”, he said. “But just because someone is less likely to die or become ill doesn’t mean it’s not unheard of.”
Edwards said he knew testing would bring about more cases and the opening of the economy would also bring more residents out in public areas.
The relaxed approach to social distancing, masks and other mitigation efforts among residents played the increase, he said.
“With the mitigation efforts in place, it’s very clear that if we were doing a better job collectively as a state and if we’d adhere to the measures in place, we wouldn’t be seeing those increases today,” Edwards said. QW