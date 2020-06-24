BATON ROUGE – An additional 882 positive cases of coronavirus and 18 more deaths were reported statewide, while one more case went on record in Pointe Coupee Parish, according to COVID-19 statistics the Louisiana Department of Health released today (June 24).
The case total climbed to 52,477, while 18 more deaths went on record.
The case tally increased to 226, while the death toll remained at 27.
The statistics also show 15 fewer hospitalizations, while ventilator use was 77, six less than Tuesday.
The hike comes one day after an increase of 1,356 cases, the highest jump since April 1.
The positive rate was 6.88 percent over the last seven days – up from 4.78 percent positive rate in Phase 1 and 5.98 percent in Phase 2. The percentages do not include totals from backlogs in testing.
The survival rate reached 39,792, according to the weekly totals released Monday.
The totals came after Gov. John Bel Edwards held off a move into the Phase 3 COVID-19 restrictions.