NEW ROADS -- Jamie McClung spent time in Bangladesh where she conducted survey to gauges views from the nation’s people on quality of life. Now, she’s shifting her focus to Pointe Coupee Parish.
McClung, a Policy & Advocacy Summer Fellow, is conducting surveys in Pointe Coupee. She is working on conjunction with the parish government through a program funded by a grant form the Leadership for Educational Equity Foundation, the political arm of Teach for America.
The survey is available online, at https://tinyurl.com/Pointecoupeesurvey, or through hardcopy at the Parish Government Building on 160 East Main St. in New Roads, as well as the public libraries and retail stores throughout the parish.
The program is not associated with the 2020 Census, which remains in progress.
The 7th grade math teacher from Livonia High School – a native of Leesburg, Ga. – became involved with the program through Teach for America, a nonprofit organization that places educators in urban and rural school systems as a means to promote educational equality.
She completed her undergraduate studies at Brown University – and Ivy League college in Providence, R.I. – and did her graduate studies at Notre Dame.
She holds a Graduate’s Degree in Global Affairs Policy Advocacy.
McClung reached out to the parish through her work at LHS
“I told that since I teach here in Pointe Coupee Parish, I want work out here since I’m doing the fellowship,” McClung said. “So, I reached out to the parish government, and they said they wanted to know how people feel about the parish.”
As schoolteacher in Livonia, the project fits well with what she wants to achieve in education. The study utilizes the same approach she took in Bangladesh.
“The big questions involve what people would want to see for a better community,” she said. “We want to do that by finding out their priorities and not just going by what we hear from landowners or politicians.”
McClung, 25, has conducted some of the work by phone. She also took the grass-roots approach of going door to door Tuesday in Lettsworth.
She has also conducted follow-up visits with some residents through Zoom for further discussion.
Questions begin with the basics – residence, family size, income.
It also includes specific questions on current parish views, quality of roads, internet access, including quality of life, public services, safety and cleanliness of the community.
The survey also gauges opinion on access to quality life regardless of race, affordable housing, jobs, internet availability, and the quality of parish government officials.
It also asks residents about what businesses they would like to see in the parish, how education should change, and the outlook of social and emergency services over the next five years.
“It takes all of five minutes to complete,” McClung said. “It’s all completely anonymous, and that’s something I stress to people.
“Most people weren’t so much hesitant, but more like they were surprised that they were asked to participate in the survey,” she said.
The program asks residents to include their name, but only if they would like to be entered for a chance to win one of five gift cards –a $200 Walmart gift card, a $100 Super One gift card and $50 gift cards to local restaurants.
McClung admits the summer work relates more to her degree than the job as math teacher, but the schoolwork still plays a role.
“It gets me on the ground in a rural community, very similar to where I grew up,” she said. “I think when you’re a teacher, you see so many other issues affecting a local community – inequality, lack of funding of education and other things – so I want to do something more.”
The course will continue throughout June. She will present the findings in late July.