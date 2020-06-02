The killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers last week drew outrage from Pointe Coupee Parish law enforcement officials, who said it contradicted every part of the arrest process.
In a scene captured on video, Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was shown on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck while other officers taunted him as Chauvin held him down more than eight minutes.
Floyd’s killing has triggered widespread unrest across the nation.
“It’s a sickening situation, and nobody in their right mind should condone the way that officer treated Mr. Floyd,” New Roads Police Chief Kevin McDonald said. Nobody should suffer the way he did.”
Floy, 46, died May 25 after an officer held him pinned to the ground with a knee on his neck. The encounter began when an employee at a convenience store called police to say that a customer later identified as Floyd had tried to use a counterfeit $20 bill to buy cigarettes.
Video showing the early minutes of George Floyd’s arrest indicates he was complying with police officers on a Minneapolis street. The investigation revealed the bill was not counterfeit
Pointe Coupee Sheriff-elect Rene Thibodeaux followed suit with others law enforcement officials across the state when he used social media to express his anger over Chauvin’s actions, which threaten to deepen the wedge between law enforcement officials and the communities they serve.
The incident resembled the type of police behavior officers demonstrated during civil rights struggles 60 years ago, he said.
“What we saw was sickening, and it went against everything we’re taught in training, and against all of our polices,” said Thibodeaux, who takes office July 1. “It looks like something back in time that wasn’t acceptable then, and it’s not acceptable now, either. You’re supposed to treat them like they’re your own relative, no matter what.”
“It was very upsetting to see that type of action on an individual … it went against all of our training, policy and procedures,” he said. “When they say they can’t breathe, you’re supposed to sit them up and put them in a comfortable position.”
Law enforcement officials undergo at least 20 hours of training each year on how to treat a suspect during the arrest.
Chauvin violated every aspect, Thibodeaux said.
An independent autopsy requested by Floyd's family members showed that Floyd, a Houston native, was suffocated to death. The family is demanding first-degree murder charges against Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.
“Once that person is in custody and restraint, you can no longer do anything to that person and protect them, and what’s so sad is that one bad cop should not destroy the image of everyone else,” he said.
Livonia Police Chief Brad Joffrion, who will serve as chief deputy under Thibodeaux, said he felt he same level of disgust.
“I’ve always felt that everyone should be treated fair and equal, regardless of their gender, color of their skin or nationality – everyone should be treated equally,” he said. “The type of action Chauvin took should never be tolerated.
“My heart and my prayers go out to the family of George Floyd,” Joffrion said. “Nobody should have to go through that kind of suffering, especially at the hands of law enforcement.”
It doesn’t mean everyone will separate one law enforcement official from the rest, he said.
Joffrion said he hopes residents in Pointe Coupee and throughout the United States does not tarnish the work of law enforcement officials who do their jobs correctly.
“It’s really disgusting to see any human being treated the way those officers treated George Floyd, and I understand the frustration of communities, but Chauvin’s actions make if really difficult for the many good men and women who do a great job every day and do things the right way, whether they’re in Livonia or if they’re in Minneapolis or New York City.”
Joffrion said he does not overlook that law enforcement officers are subject to error.
“Are we perfect? No … we all have a lot of improvement, but those officers did should never be condoned or tolerated,” he said. “The right to wear our badges means we supposed to treat everyone fair and equal, and not judge by race.
“The only race we’re supposed to acknowledge is the human race,” Joffrion said.
Other area law enforcement who have spoken out against the Floyd’s killing include Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux, Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi, St. James Parish Sheriff Willy J. Martin Jr., Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul and Gonzales Police Chief Sherman Jackson.
On Tuesday in Denham Springs, Mayor Gerard Landry and Police Chief Shannon Womack joined a group of black and white protesters in a march through the city.