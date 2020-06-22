NEW ROADS -- Louisiana residents await a decision today from Gov. John Bel Edwards on whether the state will enter Phase 3 COVID-19 restrictions. What does Phase 3 allow? Here's a look:
Under the White House Guidelines; among the changes the next phase would allow would include at risk people to start limited interaction in public, lift all restrictions at work sites and reopen large venues with limited distancing.
INDIVIDUALS
- VULNERABLE INDIVIDUALS can resume public interactions, but should practice physical distancing, minimizing exposure to social settings where distancing may not be practical, unless precautionary measures are observed.
- LOW-RISK POPULATIONS should consider minimizing time spent in crowded environments.
EMPLOYERS
- Resume UNRESTRICTED STAFFING of worksites.
SPECIFIC TYPES OF EMPLOYERS
- VISITS TO SENIOR CARE FACILITIES AND HOSPITALS can resume. Those who interact with residents and patients must be diligent regarding hygiene.
- LARGE VENUES (e.g., sit-down dining, movie theaters, sporting venues, places of worship) can operate under limited physical distancing protocols.
- GYMS can remain open if they adhere to standard sanitation protocols.
- BARS may operate with increased standing room occupancy, where applicable.