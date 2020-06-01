BATON ROUGE – A decision on a move to Phase 2 in the battle against COVID-19 could come when Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the pandemic today at the State Capitol.
The address begins at 2:30 p.m., and can be seen live on our website.
The move into Phase 2 would tentatively begin Friday, June 5, after a three-week run in Phase 1.
The statewide case total Sunday reached 39,916 and the death toll reached 2,686, but the increases have come at a much slower rate than the peak during late March and early April.
The total of hospitalized coronavirus patients and the number of those on ventilators may be the biggest factor in a decision on a move to the next phase.
The count on hospitalized patients dropped below 1,000 three weeks ago and decreased to 678 on Sunday. Only 84 of those patients are using ventilators.
Reports statewide on the lack of social distancing may pose the biggest obstacle to the move forward. Images of large gatherings and parties posted on social media have triggered concern that the progress may soon falter.
For Phase 2, the symptoms must remain on a downward trajectory for flu-like symptoms and COVID-19 cases in a 14-day period. The documented cases and positive tests must also show a downward trajectory during the same time frame.
In addition, hospitals must treat patients without crisis care and have a detailed testing program in place for at-risk health workers.
Phase 1 allowed the reopening of restaurants, gyms, hair salons, barber shops and bars with food permits, but only at 25 percent of normal capacity. It also allowed churches to reopen at the same capacity.
The state based its guidelines on recommendations from the White House and Centers for Disease Control.
Phase 2 would pave the way for schools to reopen and for organized youth activities to resume. It would also give the go-ahead for bars and to reopen, but at a limited standing-room capacity.
It would also loosen restrictions to a degree on sit-down dining, sporting events, churches and movie theater, but with moderate mandates on social distancing.