Wright, Jr., Edwin “Ed” Boze

Edwin (Ed, Boze) S. N. Wright, Jr, died peacefully at his home in Denham Springs surrounded by his loved ones, on February 5, 2022, at 5:50 p.m., at the age of 92. He is survived by his wife Louise of 33 1/2 years. Children; Eddie (Betty), Beth Wright Burkette, Ronnie (Dianne), Sue Zimmerman (Ricky), Joanie LeBlanc (Mike), Debbie Johnson, Jimbo (Mary), Tina Barilleau (Bert), Fran Schmitz (Keith), Hank Purvis (Terri), Wendy Purvis, Amber Stewart Watson (Jared), 131 Grand & Great-grandchildren & one Great Great grandchild. He is preceded in death by his parents Edwin (Irish) and Arthemise (Mim) Wright of Arnaudville; Four Children, Howard (Buddy), Sandy, Stephen, and Michelle Stewart Dugas, two grandchildren, one brother, and 1 sister. Born on June 3, 1929, in Arnaudville. La, where he lived till he graduated from high school and joined the Air Force in 1946. Upon discharge, Ed enrolled in Southwestern College in Lafayette graduating with a degree in education. Ed held many jobs in his life before settling in the Automotive Repair Business in Baton Rouge. Several years later he relocated the business to Denham Springs as Wright’s Auto Service (family owned and operated). After retirement, he & Louise settled in False River for many wonderful years, before moving back to Denham Springs to be closer to family. Ed served as an Alderman for the City of Denham Springs, enjoyed fishing, traveling, playing cards, and spending time with his family and friends. He loved our Lord and Savior very much. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, February 23, 2022, from 10 am until Mass at 11 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Ed’s life. He lived a wonderful, full life and will be greatly missed. Add a splash of red to your attire for him. Arrangements have been entrusted to McLin & Manley Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.mclinfuneralhome.com.
