The National World War II Museum in New Orleans is accepting nominations for Billy Michal Student Leadership Award.
The award is presented annually to one middle school or high school student from each state and the District of Columbia who demonstrates leadership, teamwork and service to their school, community or state.
Nominations are due by Feb. 15.
To learn about the award or submit a nomination, go to https://bit.ly/3phbrE7.
Six-year-old Billy Michal, of Zimmerman, La., helped his one-room school win a statewide scrap paper collection contest during World War II.