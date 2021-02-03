Whether you’re going for the New Roads Lions Club look, the Community Center of Pointe Coupee style or a traditional Mardi Gras feel, all residents inside the city limits of New Roads are encouraged to show off their Mardi Gras spirit in the Yardi Gras Challenge.
The City of New Roads will host a “Yardi Gras” celebration, in which residents can decorate their homes to reflect the spirit of Mardi Gras.
The challenge will feature three prize categories: Craftsmanship, $350; Creativity, $250; and Originality/Overall Effect, $150.
Homes must be completely decorated by Friday, Feb.12.
Judging will take place Feb. 13. Participation is free.
To qualify for a cash prize, when a home is complete, residents should send a message with their address to any of the city’s social media platforms.
Photos and videos of winners and selected homes will be posted to the city’s website and social media pages.
Winners will be announced on Fat Tuesday, Feb. 16.