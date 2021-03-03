Residents from Delta Place Subdivision plan to go before the Pointe Coupee Parish Council in an effort to stop a private venture by New Roads Mayor Cornell Dukes to house troubled youth in their neighborhood.
A group of approximately 20 residents – most of whom are elderly – met Monday to discuss the plan, which they fear will hurt their quality of life and jeopardize their safety and well-being.
The residents plan to circulate a petition to express their opposition to the location of a facility in their neighborhood.
“We want to have some peace of mind,” resident Margaret Griffin said. “I know he can do what he wants with his property, but I would hope he would not bring something like that to our residential area.”
Residents at the meeting – mostly retirees – said they live in a peaceful, close-knit neighborhood, and most have lived in that area for at least 40 years. They also fear it