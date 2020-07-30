BATON ROUGE – Louisiana residents should not expect major changes in the COVID-19 restrictions when the current proclamations expire – including the mask mandate, Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a news conference Thursday.
A new proclamation will take effect Aug. 7, two weeks after Edwards extended current mandate, which added the statewide requirement on face covering.
The state has reached a steady pattern on COVID, he said.
“We’re sort of settled in where we are,” Edwards said. “The mask mandate is part of a new normal and I think people need to continue with that, and it remains a very small price to pay to protect the health of our neighbors and our loved ones, and to protect your health, as well.”
His speech at the State Capitol came on the heels of a statewide total of 114,811 cases – an increase of 1,769 from Wednesday. The death toll of 3,811 an uptick of 42 from Wednesday.
The number of hospitalization dropped to 1,524, the lowest figure in 10 days.
“We need to decrease continue over a number of days rather than just a temporary, but anywhere we can get good new we will take it,” Edwards said.
In Pointe Coupee Parish, the case total reached 688, while two additional reported deaths brought that total to 32.
The statewide case trend may mark the beginning of a plateau, but the high level remains a dire concern to Edwards and healthcare officials.
He said it could take some time before the state death toll shows a substantial decrease.
The spike in cases in the 18-29 age bracket has triggered much of the spike, according to Dr. G.E. Ghali, Chancellor of LSU Health Shreveport said.
“I do believe that the older populations are the ones listening the most about the mask – younger populations are not,” he said. “We’re seeing an increase in the 29 and under group, and I have no reason to disagree with that because that’s the group being most affected right now by COVID-19.”