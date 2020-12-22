Hurricane Laura dealt a blow to Louisiana, cancelling the 2020 LSU AgCenter State Horse Show scheduled for September.
But one Pointe Coupee Parish competitor did not let it stop her from achieving her goals.
Meghan Short competed in the virtual version of the Horse Premier Exhibitor Contest, winning the 2020 State Premier Exhibitor crown.
A participant in the horse program for six years, Meghan planned on showing her six-year-old American Quarter Horse Skeezixs Gallo Girl at the State Horse Show in ranch ground work, ranch trail and stock horse pleasure.
But Hurricane Laura stopped those plans.
Instead a virtual contest was developed to test horsemanship skills and knowledge.
Under the virtual program that substituted for the horse show, each exhibitor was tested on skills and knowledge of horses through an exam, interview and résumé.
Contestants completed five exams within the 4-H Horse Project: interview, résumé, skillathon, written exam and horse judging.
Meghan and her family have been active in the 4-H horse program for many years and continue to make it a family affair.
For winning the 2020 State Premier Exhibitor, Meghan will receive $500, a trophy, belt buckle and jacket.
Premier Exhibitor awards were sponsored by the Gerry Lane Foundation.