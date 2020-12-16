Aguillard, Betty Theresa

“I have fought a good fight; I have finished my course; I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7
Betty Theresa Aguillard was born on August 27, 1955 in New Roads, La. to the late Samuel and Ella Roberts Aguillard. She passed away on December 11, 2020. She was the 7th child of 10 children. She was baptized at an early age at St. Augustine Catholic Church in New Roads, La. Betty, a devoted and loving mother, grand-mother, sister, aunt, and friend, entered Lester Aguillard and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. Family visitation will be held on Thursday, December 17, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. with visitation window from 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Mass will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church in New Roads, La. Arrangements entrusted to Verrette’s Pointe Coupee Funeral Home, New Roads, La.