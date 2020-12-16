Albert, Mercedes

To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heavens.” Ecclesiastes 3:1
On April 10, 1926, a baby girl was born. Her parents were the late Ulysses and Edith George. She was given the name Mercedes. Our precious, precious Angel with a gentle smile stepped on board December 8, 2020 onto another shore. Mercedes Christian life began at an early age. She was christened at St. Augustine Catholic Church in New Roads, LA and attended there many years. She became a member of Zion Traveler Baptist Church of False River after marriage, and later returned to St. Augustine Catholic Church, where she was a member until her death. Mercedes was united in matrimony to Lloyd Albert, Sr. and to this union seven children were born: Charlotte, Lloyd Jr., Gerald, Geraldine, Mary, James, and Glendeline “Gwen.” Mercedes was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and friend. Also, she was very close to her sisters-in-law; they often said that they saw her as more of a sister than a sister-in-law. She was affectionately called mo-mo by her grandkids. She was a jolly person and smiled with everyone she met. She will be deeply missed by everyone whose lives she touched. She leaves to cherish her memories her children: Charlotte Colar, Lloyd Albert, Jr., Mary “Pat” Williams, James Albert (Cindy), and Glendeline “Gwen” Lee; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Albert, Sr.; son, Gerald Albert; daughter Geraldine Albert; parents, Ulysses and Edith George; four sisters: Bessie, Mary, Odette, and Vivian; one brother, Jessie; and two stepsisters, Bertha and Agnes.