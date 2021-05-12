Allen, Margaret Ann

Margaret Ann Allen, 84, passed away peacefully on April 30th while holding the hands of both of her sons. Margaret Ann was born on January 7th, 1937 in Galveston, TX and moved soon thereafter to Morganza, LA where she was adopted by her Aunt Clara Mae and Uncle Tat Tircuit. Robert Nelson married Clara Mae after Tat passed and was also a loving father figure. After graduating from St. Joseph’s Academy in 1955, she went on to study Education at USL. After graduation, she taught for 25 years, primarily in Pointe Coupee Parish at Morganza Elementary. She then went on to write the local Bits and Pieces column for the Pointe Coupee Banner and, later, the Riverside Reader. She also worked as Host and Guest Coordinator at the Dreyfus Bed & Breakfast in Livonia. Her last professional position was with Lakeview Manor Nursing Home in New Roads where she served as a Ward Clerk. She and her husband, Henry Allen, had two children, Joe and Butch. In 2016 she moved to Weaverville, North Carolina to be closer to her son, Butch, and his family. She was blessed to live out her remaining years in a private home surrounded by other fun-loving ladies who provided companionship, love, and some good games. While she enjoyed cards and “hitting the casino,” she loved, above all, to make others laugh. We will hold you in our heart, Mom, but we will hear you in our laughter. Margaret Ann is survived by her children, Joe Allen and Butch Allen (daughter-in-law, Maria Allen); and her three grandchildren, Taylor Allen (20) , Perry Allen (5) and Maisie Allen (3). A funeral mass will be held at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, in Morganza this Fall, post-Covid, so that loved ones can attend in person.
