Alphonse “Muffin” Porche, Jr. was born September 4, 1965 in Alphonse “Muffin” Porche, Jr was born September 4, 1965 in Brooks, La. to the late Leontean Sneed Porche and Alphonse Porche, Sr. He departed his earthly life October 15, 2019. He was a 1984 graduate of Rosenwald High School. "Muffin" was employed with the Pointe Coupee Parish School Board for 17 years, he was also employed by Verrette’s Funeral Home and the City of New Roads. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Zion Travelers Baptist Church in New Roads at 11:00 AM. He leaves to cherish his memories two brothers: Charles (Marie) Wilson and Michael (Claudell) Porche; four sisters: Glenda Porche, Janice Porche, Beverly Trim and Joe Rose Porche; two princesses he reared Chelsea Moore and Chania Joseph; a special niece: Leah Johnson; two uncles: Daniel Sneed and Albert Pullet; three aunts: Florita Joseph, Thelma Porche and Rose Mary Porche; one sister-in-law: Dorothy Porche; Godson: Tyler Trimble, along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
