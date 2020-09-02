Amond, Marie Janelle Sicard

A homemaker, devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 at her home at the age of 70. She was a native of Ventress and resident of Erwinville. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Larry Anthony Amond, Sr.; daughter, Tracy Marie Manske and husband Ricky; son, Larry Anthony Amond, Jr. and special love Tara Saizan; siblings, Raymond Bubba Sicard and (the late Mary Alice), Mary Nell David (Ivy), Katherine “Tinker” McAdams (Lawrence), Dailey “Tot” Sicard (Lydia); grandchildren, Devin and Dylan Manske, Brailynn and Brantley Amond. She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Dailey (Peck) Sicard and Bernice Chustz Sicard; siblings, Elaine “Ta” Langlois (Jr.), Bertha (Pip ) Sicard Gremillion (Sherod); nephews, Clevy and Clint David, many other aunts, uncles and cousins. A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland.
