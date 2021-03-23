Amy Lynn Gros Alphonse

Amy was 61, a native of Fordoche, La. She passed away peacefully on March 18, 2021 in Hammond, La. She was dearly loved and will be forever missed and always in our hearts. Amy is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Brittany and Kalyn Jeansonne of Ponchatoula, La three grand-daughters, Halli, Grace, and Lilly Jeansonne. Two brothers, Patrick Landry of Fordoche, LA and Paul Walls of Livonia. Two sisters, Cleo ( Sidney) Bourque of Opelousas, La. and Norma ( Curtiss) Stelly of Addis, La. Amy is preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Armance Gros, and son Samuel Alphonse. Memorial services will be held Saturday March 27, 2021 at the Fordoche Baptist Church, 5555 Fordoche Rd. Fordoche, La.