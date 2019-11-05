Annie Bell Wilson, a lifelong resident of Lettsworth, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 at her residence at the age of 88. Visiting will be Friday, November 8, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until Religious Service at 11:00 a.m. at St Mary Missionary Baptist Church 9067 LA-1 Lettsworth, La. Interment will be in the Church Cemetery. She is survived by nine children Earline (Albert) Francis, Geraldine (Arthur) Signater, David (Paula) Williams, Willie (Ann) Wilson, Vera Wilson, Robert Wilson, Edward Wilson, Terry (Rosie) Wilson, and Floyd (Beverly) Wilson, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, numerous other relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
