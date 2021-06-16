Armand, Sr., Russell Joseph

A dearly loved father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. A native of Bunkie, La. and resident of Morganza, La., passed away peacefully surrounded by his children and family on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Lakeview Manor Nursing Home in New Roads. He was a retired Sheet Metal Foreman employed with 40 years of service for Livingston Roofing Company in Baton Rouge. He proudly served in the National Guard Reserve from 1964 to 1971 during the Vietnam Era. He enjoyed growing fresh vegetables in his garden, cooking homemade meals, traveling and spending time with his family and friends. His absolute pride and joy were his 13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Visiting was at Niland’s Funeral Home in New Roads on Friday, June 11, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Followed by Catholic Mass and burial at 12:00 p.m. at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Morganza, celebrated by Father Babu Naikara Vareeth. He is survived by three daughters Lisa Neal (Michael), Kristy LaCoste (Sidney) of Morganza, Andrea Beatty (John) of Ventress; a son, Russell Armand, Jr. (Angie) of Whitesburg, Tennessee; brothers, Mike and Darrell Armand; a sister Dona Adams; a faithful companion of many years, Deborah Anders, of Morganza and son, Jonathan St. Amant (Celeste) of Shreveport, La. Grandchildren include, Ashley Neal Lemoine, Seth Neal, Jaycee Neal Gosserand, Lanie and Spencer LaCoste, Aaron, Andrew and Adam Beatty, Kaley Armand, Haleigh, Chase and Avery Lasseigne and Belle St. Amant. Great Grandchildren include, Hayes and Layton Lemoine and Aubrey and Amelia Gosserand. Pallbearers will be Michael Neal, Scooter LaCoste, John Beatty, Jason Armand, Shane Chenevert and Jonathan St. Amant. Honorary Pallbearers are Mike and Darrell Armand, Larry Bueche, Wallace Vosburg, and Raymond Landry. Preceded in death by his wife of 37 years Brenda Crochet Armand and his parents Benton and Willie Lee Armand. A very special thanks to Lakeview Manor staff and Pointe Coupee Hospice. Memorial donations can be made to Pointe Coupee Hospice. Love is eternal and he will be missed by many.
