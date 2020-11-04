Bruce Kenneth Bailey, 79, was born in Pensacola, Florida on November 18, 1940 and passed away peacefully on October 22, 2020 in Greer, SC, surrounded by his loving family. Bruce was a native of Livonia, Louisiana and was only recently preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Joel Marie “Toppie” (Bertoniere) Bailey, a registered nurse. Bruce was also preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Bailey and Jessie (Loggins) Bailey; and a sister, Kay McElreath. Bruce is survived by a sister, Marsha Tilden (Sam) of Birmingham, AL; two sons, Kenneth Bailey (Shannon) of Northport, AL, and Aaron Bailey (Sherri) of Greer, SC; and two granddaughters Allison (Ken/Shannon) and Hannah (Aaron/Sherri). Bruce was a graduate of Livonia High School and the University of Southwestern Louisiana where he earned a degree in civil engineering in 1964. Bruce and Toppie were married on August 12, 1963 and they shared many adventures together over their almost six decades of life together. He spent his entire professional career in the oil industry, beginning with Chevron in New Orleans, Louisiana. In 1973, he and the family moved to Saudi Arabia where he worked for Aramco as a civil engineer and project manager, while Toppie continued her nursing career. Bruce and Toppie both retired in 1986 and relocated to Fayetteville, AR where their two sons attended the University of Arkansas. They spent the next 25 years in northwest Arkansas enjoying all things Razorbacks sports-related before relocating to Greer, SC in 2012. During their last years of declining health, Bruce and Toppie were lovingly cared for by their son Aaron, daughter in law Sherri, and granddaughter Hannah.
