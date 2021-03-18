George L. Bailey, Jr., 74, a native of Baton Rouge, La. and resident of New Roads, La. passed on Friday, February 26, 2021, due to natural causes. He was a United States Naval Veteran who served his country in Vietnam. He is proceeded in death by his father, George L. Bailey, Sr., and his mother, Elanor Bailey, and his wife, Kathy Frazier Bailey. He is survived in life by his daughter Susan L. Melancon, of Glynn, and brother, Stephen Bailey, of Texas. Mr. Bailey will be interred at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland, La. The services will be closed to family only.
