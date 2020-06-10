Beran, Gloria Mae Mullen

Gloria Mae Mullen Beran – Born May 12, 1930, in Jennings, LA – Lost her battle with COVID-19 on Thursday, May 14, at 8:55 p.m. at Pointe Coupee Healthcare Nursing Facility in New Roads, LA. She is survived by daughter Connie Lewis and daughter-in-law, Debbie Berry. Granddaughters Nina Patrick (Marc), Suzanna Blanchard, Sara McLoudrey (Mark) and grandson Jason Berry (Mary). Great-granddaughters, Abriel Leal and Lauren Blanchard. Great grandson, Callan MCLoudrey. Sister, Dot Estess and Larry Blanchard. She was a retired bookkeeper for Yellow Freight, Chicago, Il. She spent her retirement years gardening, volunteering at church, and loving on her family. Preceded in death by her son, Kerry Berry and daughter, Brenda Powell. Parents Samuel and Nell Mullen. Three brothers, Pat, Jimmy and Buddy and three sisters, Francis, Betty and Janette. Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
