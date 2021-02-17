Bonaventure, James Milton

J. Milton Bonaventure, a native of New Roads, La and a resident of Baton Rouge, La, passed away on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at the age of 64. Milton was a graduate of False River Academy, Louisiana State University, and the FBI National Academy. Milton began his career in Law Enforcement in January of 1979 and served 39 years, retiring as Resident Agent in charge for the New Orleans Division U.S. Department of Justice Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Fire Arms and Explosives. Milton enjoyed spending his time golfing, traveling, and was an avid LSU fan. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Gale Ak Bonaventure; brother, Harold “Buddy” Bonaventure (Elaine); sister, Beverly David (Sonny); brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Patrick and Suzan Guidry; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Turhan and Jeanette Rivet Ak; numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his mother, Melba Faye Simmons Bonaventure; father, Harold “Blick” L. Bonaventure; grandparents, Francois and Aimee Bonaventure; and James and Minnie Lou Simmons. Pallbearers will be Buddy Bonaventure, Jimmy Bonaventure, David Bonaventure, Donnie David, Michael Guidry and Austin Guidry.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Sonny David, Jim Moore, Randy Moore, David Andre, Patrick Guidry, Tommy Guidry, Dewayne David, and Chad Aultman. Visiting was held at Niland’s Funeral Home in New Roads on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 from 12:00 noon until 1:15 p.m. The Mass of Christian burial followed at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 2:00 p.m. The entombment followed in False River Memorial Park Mausoleum.