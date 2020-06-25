Bondi, Gertrude T. Celestin

“For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life.”
John 3:16
Gertrude T. Celestin Bondi transitioned from her earthly home on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Pointe Coupee Healthcare in New Roads, Louisiana. She was a homemaker, seamstress as well as an excellent cook. She entered this world on December 25, 1927 in Brooks Louisiana. She was born to the union of Willie Thomas, Sr. and Elnora Betrand Thomas. She was married to O’Neil A. Celestin, Sr.; to their union nine children were born. O’Neil A. Celestin, Jr. (Charlotte), Ronald J. Celestin (Pat), James R. Celestin (Margaret), Preston J. Celestin Sr. (Ruth), Carolyn A. Jones (Richard), Michael Celestin, Sr. (Sheryl), Patrick G. Celestin (Catherine), Andrew C. Celestin (Darlene) and Paul D. Celestin Sr.
(Monica). Mrs. Gertrude exhibited a spirit of happiness and fullness. She enjoyed dancing and singing “This Little Light of Mine.” She loved her family unconditionally. Gertrude’s legacy will live on in the memories of her loving family. She had twenty-two grandchildren, Twenty-nine great grandchildren and eleven great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her first husband, O’Neil Anthony Celestin, Sr; second husband Joseph Bondi. Parents Wille Thomas, Sr. and Elnora Betrand Thomas, sons Ronald and Preston Celestin and her daughter Carolyn Ann Jones, grandson Russell Celestin, Sr.; great-grandchild Madison “Maddy” Janelle Celestin, siblings, Earl Thomas, Willie Thomas Jr, Edmond Thomas, Doretha T. Dennis, Onita T. Lewis, Clementine T. King and Delores T. Dukes. Visitation on Thursday, June 25, 2020 Rosary to be recited at 3:30 PM at Verrette Funeral Home. Drive Thru visitation from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Verrette’s Pointe Coupee Funeral Home 1018 Parent St. New Roads, Louisiana Prayer Services for Christian Burial Friday, June 26, 2020. at 11:00 AM at St. Mary of False River Catholic Church. 348 W Main Street New Roads, Louisiana. Interment will follow at St. Augustine Catholic Church Cemetery.
809 New Roads Street, New Roads, Louisiana. Family advises that facial masks are mandatory and to please respect social distancing guidelines.