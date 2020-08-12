Boudreaux

Joseph R. Boudreaux a native of Lakeland, La and a resident of Ventress, La passed away on August 10, 2020 at the age of 95. Joseph worked for and retired from Stupp Corporation.  He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in New Roads and enjoyed his time spent in the Adoration Chapel.  He was a loving husband to Sybil Boudreaux, a loving father, grand-father and great grand-father. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in New Roads on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 10:00 am.  Conducted by Father Pat Broussard.  The burial will follow in False River Memorial Park. Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Sybil Picard Boudreaux; children Ricky Boudreaux (Melanie) and Clay Boudreaux (Tracy); grandchildren, Kellie and Jodie Boudreaux, Scott Boudreaux (Kacie) and Ashley Boudreaux (Matt); great grandchildren, Landon, Luke, Camden and Avery Boudreaux. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Karen Boudreaux; parents, Joseph and Ida Boudreaux; siblings, Edmay Boudreaux, Mamie Kohyl, Gertrude Patereau, Adalie Achee, Herman Boudreaux and Irvin Boudreaux. Pallbearers will be Ricky Boudreaux, Clay Boudreaux, Scott Boudreaux, Matt Boudreaux, Steve Boudreaux and Johnny Boudreaux.