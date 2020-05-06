Bridgewater, Bessie D.

Mrs. Bessie D. Bridgewater died peacefully at Pointe Coupee Healthcare Nursing Home on April 26, 2020, in New Roads, LA, at the age of 95. Bessie was born on June 29, 1924, in Batchelor, LA, to Napoleon Dixon, Sr. and Ida Greene. She grew up in a large, loving family with two sisters and six brothers. She was baptized at an early age at Shiloh Missionary Church in Baton Rouge, LA. She graduated high school from Leland College in Baker, LA, as Salutatorian of her class. She earned her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Southern University and A&M College, Baton Rouge, LA. Bessie retired from the Pointe Coupee Parish School System with 29 years of service. Bessie married Clarence Bridgewater and their union was blessed with five children who brought much joy to their lives. She took pride in her five children, 30 grandchildren, her nieces and nephews and enjoyed being around them. Bessie was the youngest sibling. Her family sent her to school in Baton Rouge, LA, to pursue an education in teaching and later returned to her family and community, to assist in their education. She was not only a teacher! She was strong in her faith and gave countless years of hard work to the service of her church and community. She was honored by many elected officials including President Barak Obama and others. Bessie was instrumental in creating and developing a Kindergarten class at St. Augustine Catholic School with other parents in New Roads, LA. Persons reflecting in the shadows of her memories and who will mourn her passing are many: two daughters, Janis Sandford, of Baton Rouge, LA, and Gail B. Johnson, of New Roads, LA; three sons, Clarence Bridgewater, Jr., of Central, LA; Jimmy D. Bridgewater, of Morganza, LA; Kevin S. Bridgewater, of New Roads, LA; one brother, Leon Dixon, Sr.; two godchildren, Calvin Dixon and Darrell Dixon, one daughter-in-law; 15 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Bridgewater, Sr.; parents, Napoleon Dixon, Sr. and Ida Greene; six brothers, Morris, Napoleon, Edward, Robert, Samuel and Saul Dixon; three sisters, Ida D. Watson, Elmira D. Smith and Louise O. Edwards; one grandson, Carl J. Johnson, Jr. The family had a private service on Monday, May 4, 2020. Interment Port Hudson National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son.
