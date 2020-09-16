Bridgewater, Mary H.

Mary H. Bridgewater affectionately known as Suga) was born on December 24, 1922 to the late Cora Jackson Haynes and Mose Haynes. She transitioned at 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. On January 16, 1942, she was united in holy matrimony to Clevus Bridgewater at the St. Luke Baptist Church. This union was blessed with 6 children, creating five generations. Mary Bridgewater was baptized at an early age a the St. Luke Baptist Church. There she remained a dedicated and faithful member her entire life. She cherished serving God in whatever capacity ordered by Him. She formerly sung in the choir, then served as a Deaconess until she went home to be with the Lord. Mary worked for many years as a domestic companion and later she worked as an Entrepreneur at their family general store. She also would generously bless people in her community by cooking and feeding whomever stopped by and was in need! In her early life she enjoyed raising her children and grandchildren, making sure we all knew that God and she loved us and wanted the best for us all. She loved the Lord with all her heart and shared him with everyone she came in contact with. Her hobbies were reading her bible, doing word search puzzles, shopping for her famous bling suites with her matching hat, shoes and purse, cooking, baking and making her Special Pecan Candy that everyone LOVED! After she began to get a little older she was blessed with great, great grandchildren to spoil and that she did. She leaves to cherish her sweet memories; four daughters, Ceola Antoine (Freddie) of Port Allen, LA; Clara Holmes (Jim) of Zachary, LA; Linda Griffin of Bueche, LA; Vanessa Brooks (Robert) of Atlanta, GA; one son, Jerome Bridgewater (Sharon) of Ventress, LA; Nineteen grandchildren, Forty-Three great grandchildren, Thirteen great great grandchildren; Three sister-in-law, Ella Mae Joseph and Louise Haynes, Gladys Haynes and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Clevus Bridgewater; both parents, Mose and Cora Haynes; one daughter, Mary Alice Andersaon; Sisters Annie Collins, Louida Joseph; Brothers, Moses Haynes Sr., Leroy Haynes, Wallace Haynes Sr. and one grandson Willie James. Jr.
