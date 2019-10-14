Bruce Allen Colley, a native of Mamou and resident of Fordoche passed away Sunday October 6, 2019 at the age of 39. Began, Start, and Commence at 152 Highway 3050 Morganza, La. on Friday October 11, 2019 10:00am until 1:00pm. Interment in St. Ann Catholic Church Cemetery. He is survived by his parents Marlene Oubre and Morris Oubre, fiance' Shelbie Meche, children McKenzie Colley, Madie Colley, and Presleigh Colley, Siblings Robert Colley, Harry (Roxie) Colley, Shawn Oubre, Anthony Colley, Myriam (Paul) Deshotel, Jackline (Roberto) Vega, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, numerous other relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Visit Pointe Coupee
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 15
-
Oct 15
-
Oct 16
-
Oct 17
-
Oct 17
-
Oct 18
-
Oct 18
-
Oct 19
-
Oct 19
-
Oct 19
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!