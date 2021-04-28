Bueche, III, Joesph C. “Jody”

Joseph C. “Jody” Bueche, III, a resident of Bueche, La passed away on April 25, 2021 at the age of 64. Jody spent his time being a devoted caregiver to his parents, Velma and Joseph Bueche, Jr. He was compassionate and selfless, and these characteristics always shined most when showing his love and devotion towards his parents. Jody enjoyed spending his time entertaining his family and being the life of the party, where he loved to do family impersonations. Some of his favorite hobbies were singing, and his love and appreciation of cars. Joseph is survived by his sisters, Tina Bueche Garrett and Kimberly Bueche Major (Gary); nieces, April “Happy” Garrett (Brandon), Courtney Garrett Webber (Aaron), Tiffany Claire Major LaCour (Bryan); nephews, Christopher D. Garrett and Gary “Chip” Roy Major, Jr.; great-nieces, Gracie R. Garrett, Camryn E. Webber, Mia C. Webber, Emersyn Claire Ritter, and Peighton Claire Major; great-nephews, Jordan C. Harris, Gavin J. Henry, Rhett M. LaCour, and Clayton W. LaCour; aunt, Dorothy Bueche Stevens and Bobbie Bueche Smith, and numerous cousins. Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph C. Bueche, Jr. and Velma J. Bueche; grandparents, Elie and Noelie Jarreau, and Joseph C. Bueche, Sr. and Rena Bueche; brother-in-law, Terry P. Garrett; niece-in-law, Jody T. Garrett, and numerous aunts and uncles. Visitation was held at Niland’s Funeral Home in New Roads on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. The Mass of Christian burial followed at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland at 12:00 noon. The entombment followed in the church mausoleum. Pallbearers were Christopher Garrett, Gary “Chip” Major, Aaron Webber, Brandon Ritter, Bryan LaCour, and Jason Teer. Honorary Pallbearers were Gary Major, Ray Jarreau, Walter Bueche, James S. Olinde, Jr., Jimmy Teer, Chuck Ballard and Chad Olinde.
