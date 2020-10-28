John Denis Bueche
12/23/1955 – 10/23/2020
Those of you who knew John share in knowing that he is at peace with Our Lord and Savior. He left this earthly life with his wife, Joni; daughters, Amanda, Aimee and Melissa and all of the love they shared for him by his side during his final moments. He leaves behind two beautiful granddaughters; Averi and Hollyn who filled his heart with undying love, two sons-in-law and a gal who was like his daughter-in-law. Also leaving behind a sister, Nancy, and her daughter Casie, and last but not least his best friend Rocky V! John is preceded in death by his parents Denis and Carmelena Bueche. He was a lifelong member of Our Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and recently a member of the Knights of Columbus. John has requested that he be cremated at this time and a gathering in memory and celebration take place at a later date. Our family is grateful for all of your condolences and that is more than enough for us, so please refrain from flowers and donations.