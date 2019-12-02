Dolores Mae Carter, a resident of Desoto, Texas, was born on June 21, 1949, in New Roads, Louisiana to Edna Mae Burks and Joseph Jarreau. She was reared in New Roads and later moved to Texas. The angels came to carry her home on Friday, November 29, 2019 at approximately 3:00 a.m.
Dolores pursued her lifelong passion decorating, cooking and catering in Louisiana, and later in Texas, until her retirement in 2016. She was baptized at Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church in Ventress, Louisiana. She was affectionately known as “Mama” not only by her children but all who knew her..
She leaves to mourn her previous memory: three children, Anithra (Ronald) Batiste of Cedar Hills, Texas, Eleanor (Bruce) Williams of Gonzales, Louisiana, and Kelvin Carter of Desoto, Texas; two brothers, Joseph (Fredia) Bowman, Sr. of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Larry (Trudy) Burks of New Orleans, Lousiana; two sisters, Vivian Aguillard and Yolonda Bowman, both of New Roads, Louisiana; fifteen grandchildren; one Godson, Tyrone Lewis, and one Goddaughter, Michelle Cobb; one uncle, Clarence Brown of New Roads, Louisiana; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Edna Mae Burks; father, Joseph Jarreau; two sisters, Evelyn Mary Jackson Winley and Belynda Myra Bowman; two brothers, Jefferson David Jackson, Jr. and her newborn brother; two uncles, Joseph N. Stanley and Claiborne Druer; one aunt, Vivian Alexander; one nephew, Joseph Melvin Bowman, Jr.; and one great-nephew, Aaron D. Bowman, Jr.
Services will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., Verrette’s Pointe Coupee Funeral Home, located at 1018 Parent Street, New Roads, Louisiana.