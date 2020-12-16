Joseph “Baby Joe” Cashio Jr. was born on December 27, 1946 in New Roads, Louisiana to Joseph Cashio Sr. and Elizabeth Reynolds. The oldest of four siblings, Baby Joe served as caretaker and loving brother for his sister Frances Ann, and two brothers Victor and David
Cashio. Baby Joe grew up in Fordoche, Louisiana and attended Livonia High School. There he found a
love for football, and was a member of the ‘62 and ’63 State Championship Teams. A gifted athlete, Baby Joe also played baseball, and later became a coach for the Twin Rivers League. His love for sports came second only to the love he found for his wife Linda Vallet. The two met in high school, and it was the typical ‘cheerleader-meets-football-player’ story. Joe married Linda in 1966, and together, they shared 55 loving years of marriage. Joe and Linda had two children, Lana Cashio Ramagos (Jude Ramagos) and Jodie Cashio (Jill Cashio). Baby Joe worked with Iron Workers Local 623 for 18 years. He was also a gifted barber - serving the Livonia area for 35 years. Upon leaving his barber practice, Joe had more time to focus on his hobbies and passions. You could always find Baby Joe hunting with his squirrel dog at the hunting camp, or on old river casting a line. In the summer, he had a sprawling backyard garden
where he grew cucumbers, tomatoes, eggplant, and much more. Baby Joe was also an active member of the Livonia Masonic Lodge #220. His greatest role was that of grandfather to Dylan and Mason Ramagos, Nick Cashio, Erin Kilpatrick and great grandfather to Emma Claire. Baby Joe’s greatest joy was cooking for his grandchildren as they sat at his kitchen counter waiting for second helpings. Some of their fondest memories are of them, in the kitchen, with their grandfather. Joseph Cashio passed peacefully in his home on December 14, 2020. He was surrounded by his wife and loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Elizabeth Cashio
who are waiting to welcome him home. He will forever be remembered as the wonderful husband, father and friend he was. Visitation will be at Niland’s Funeral home in Livonia from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 17, 2020. Followed by a Masonic Service and burial at St. Frances Cabrini cemetery. Pallbearers include his grandsons Mason and Dylan Ramagos and Nick Cashio, nephew Tyler Brooks Cashio, and close family friends Andrew Jarreau and Brett Armond. Honorary Pallbearers include Faye Rock Gustin, Tommy Cashio, Sal Cashio, Mac Brown, Pat LeCoq, Ray Oubre, Anthony Milletello, Daryll Vallet, Tommy Boudreaux, Lester “Doon” Jarreau, Micah Butler, Neal Cashio and Herbert Brown.