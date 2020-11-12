A loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, a native of Oscar, La. and resident of Fordoche, La., passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 5:45 pm at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center at the age of 88 after a short battle with Covid-19. Over the years, she had many different jobs outside of the home, including taking care of the elderly. She was an avid volunteer in her younger years, especially with Relay for Life, being a breast cancer survivor of over 20+ years. She was especially proud of her athletic ability in the Sr. Olympics when she won many gold medals. Even though Marie was lovingly known as “Boss Hog” to family and friends, she had a compassionate and giving heart. From feeding the family spaghetti on Sundays to providing “Meals on Wheels” to family and friends in her community, she always wanted to make sure no one was hungry. She was sassy and witty, and you always knew what she was thinking. She loved watching LSU baseball and staying up to date with current events and politics. Nothing made her happier than the times spent with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 71 years Joseph Cashio; daughter, Elizabeth (Beth) Cashio; son, James Neal Cashio and wife Robin; grandchildren, Kimberley C. Tibbetts (Del), Tonya Arnaud (Robin), Anna C. Terradot (Bernard), Heather LaGrone (Joey); 12 great grandchildren; sisters, Amelia D. Aguillard, Theresa D. Lindsly; brother, Jerry David. She is preceded in death by her parents, Morris and Ermine David; great granddaughter, Ava Claire LaGrone; sisters, Una D. Jarreau, Eunice D. Guidroz; Jeanette D. Miletello; brothers, Joseph (Shoon) David, Wallace David and Ted David. A visitation was held at Niland’s Funeral Home in Livonia on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church in Livonia at 11 am. Services will be conducted by Rev. Chris Decker. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Del Tibbetts, Robin Arnaud, Bernard Terradot, Joey LaGrone, Delman James Tibbetts, Ethan Tibbetts and John Neal Terradot. Honorary pallbearers will be Ryan Joseph Arnaud, Wesley LaGrone, Myles LaGrone, Rickie Montelaro. Special thanks to the doctors and nurses in the Covid unit at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, especially Kathy, Nate, Brandon, Christian, Susan, Doctor Vermalean, Doctor Landry and Doctor Raven.
